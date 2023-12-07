The In-Season Tournament has been pretty good for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers so far. The team has not lost in the event so far, which included a win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals to earn a trip to Las Vegas. Now, a spot in the final will be on the line Thursday night when the Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the event has certainly led to some entertaining basketball at a point in the league’s calendar when things can go stale, James got a question about any potential tweaks he’d like to see to the In-Season Tournament going forward. He wasn’t able to come up with anything off the top of his head, but he did use this as a chance to throw his support behind the whole thing.

LeBron on players embracing the In-Season Tournament: "Adam Silver is a genius. It's that simple. It's gonna work." pic.twitter.com/M3Jq6xJA5N — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 7, 2023

“We’ve just played the games,” James said. “When we’ve had games on Tuesdays and Fridays, we’ve played them. You kinda know it’s a Tournament game — sometimes, you kinda forget about it until you get to the arena, either at home or on the road, and you see the court, so you know it’s a Tournament game. But I haven’t thought about if I’d have any changes. But, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it, and it seems like it’s going really welly well.”

James was then asked about players buying into the event, and had plenty of praise for the commissioner.

“Adam Silver is a genius, so,” James said. “It’s that simple. It’s gonna work.”