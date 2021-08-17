LeBron James Lost It Over A Greg Brown Summer League Dunk On ESPNEWS

Like every other team still out in Las Vegas, the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets will end their stints at NBA Summer League on Tuesday. But first, the two sides need to get past one another, and one moment by a Blazers big man attracted praise from the greatest player of his generation, even though the game was not exactly easy to watch.

Former University of Texas big man Greg Brown got out ahead of the play and was fed a pass. Without needing a dribble, Brown went between the legs and threw down, much to the delight of his broadcast team and his teammates.

Few people were as happy, though, as LeBron James, who is apparently watching the game despite the fact that it is being broadcast on ESPNEWS.

Gregg Brown III my GOODNESS!!!!! On the break though. Sheesh!! 😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2021

James has been tweeting about Summer League throughout its duration, making clear that he finds the NBA’s annual excursion to Las Vegas one of his favorite things about this time of year. He even went out to Summer League alongside new Laker Russell Westbrook. Still, it takes a special level of dedication to have on ESPNEWS on a Tuesday afternoon for a Summer League game, so shout out to LeBron, and shout out to Brown for being able to do this.