Getty Image

LeBron James and the Lakers got some semi-troubling news over the holidays. During their Christmas Day showdown against the defending champion Warriors, LeBron left the game with an unspecified groin injury and did not return.

The prognosis was good following an MRI, and while he’s officially listed as day to day, the team is reportedly bracing for the possibility that he might miss several games in order to fully recover.

He’s in no hurry to get back, and at least one Laker teammate is approaching it as an opportunity to make more of an impact and regain his bearings. Prior to tip off against the “visiting” Clippers on Friday night, LeBron showed up to the arena sporting a slight limp, but he was also nursing something else: a glass of red wine.