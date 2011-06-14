LeBron James Says He Isn’t Superior To Anyone

I’m sure you’ve heard by now: in the aftermath of Dallas’ Game 6 win, LeBron James took a swing at all of the haters. During the postgame press conference, he basically came out and said he doesn’t care about the hate, doesn’t listen to it, because at the end of the day, his life is better than anyone else’s. All of the haters, he said, go home to the same problems they had the day before.
Well today during the Heat’s exit meetings, he attempted to clear everything up with the media. The Sun-Sentinel writes:
Tuesday, James said there was never an intent to demean.
“I think it’s interpreted different than what I was trying to get out there,” he said during a media session at AmericanAirlines Arena. “Basically, I was saying, at the end of the day, this season is over and regarding hatred, not only myself, but everyone has to move on with their lives, as well.
“They have to move on with their lives and their day-to-day, good or bad, as I do, too, at the end of the day. I’ve got to move on with my life.
“So it wasn’t saying that I’m superior or better than anyone else, any man or woman on this planet, I’m not. I would never, ever look at myself better than any of you guys sitting here or anybody that watches our game, or anybody that would look at me as a professional basketball player. I’m not superior to anyone. So, it may have come off wrong, but that wasn’t my intent.”
Do you buy it? It’ll be interesting to see the reaction to this, as well as the “congratulations” message he left on his website for the Mavericks. LeBron’s camp is in full-blown damage control mode right now.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Not entirely buying it, but I would hope he genuinely will learn something from the experience and we see some maturity over the next few years. He still has plenty of time to become a great one.
Lebrons a dick and definitely thinks he’s better than everyone. He wouldn’t of made the first comment if he didn’t think that.
Actually I got what he was trying to say the 1st time. And others would too if they read the entire answer and heard the question. Just another example of people who despise Lebron purposefully twisting his words and taking it out of context. Kinda disgusting actually
Please, society needs to chill. Dont concentrating your life on celebrities and sport figures.
cosign w/chasepaper; I think he was basically saying “people are talking soooo much about me, but at the end of the day they’re going to have to focus back on their own life and problems”. I think everyone was so hyped up on hate that they automatically took it as “OHHH OK…SO YOU THINK YOU’RE BETTER THAN ME ‘CAUSE YOU GOTS A MILLION DOLLAS?” Geez…anything he said would’ve been used against him so it is what it is. I hope he uses all this for fuel next season instead of making the whole season one big “screw all y’all”.
At least he addressed it lol
I think he was sincere..
He’s been a dick ever since the public made him one. Thought that when he was in cleveland, think that now. He’s been very consistent in that.
Honestly though, I figured he’d have smarter people around him. His handlers should have never let him put that out. And the thing is, he continually says things to make himself look like the pompous ass he is.
And no, he wasn’t sincere. Anyone who thinks otherwise haven’t been around arrogant people, like doctors, for example. (not all of them, but a good chunk). Most of the time they just can’t relate how what their saying is wrong in any way. Have your ass kissed enough and its bound to happen, and his ass kissing started back when he was a child. You almost can’t even blame him.
I think he is arrogant. I think he intentionally worded in such a way that it was, or could be perceived as, demeaning. I think he is taking his hard knocks and slowly being humbled. The guy definitely thinks he is better than everyone else. I say that not because I hate LeBron or because of this one incident but because his PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR for three years and counting now points to his true disposition being childish, immature and arrogant (rightfully so since he is clearly the most athletic human being on the planet but knowing it and acknowledging it makes him public enemy number one).
He’ll be fine. He’ll learn. He’ll be humbled. He’ll get his championship but he definitely is deserving of all the hate that’s headed his way.
Bill Reiter did something with his life for once and provided this solid read on the topic: [www.foxsportsflorida.com]
Honestly, it must kinda suck to be LeBron. He gets every word out of his mouth dissected and interpreted every which way. The media blowing every little thing out of proportion is why athletes today are like politicians–they have to say all the same shit and conceal their true feelings so they don’t get painted as the bad guy.
It’s amazing how media determines reputation and how so many people so blindly fall into believing every word of it… media hypes LeBron up to be the greatest in history, LeBron becomes self-centered, media criticizes him for being self-centered.
Lebron wanted attention from the start. I think the most stupid thing he did for himself is that tv thing “The Decision” I mean who does that???? The guy does not act like an athlete but acts like a kid asking for attention.
He could have carried himself better by being humble and level headed. He brought this whole media hate frenzy to himself.
What he said was right, even the misinterpreted version. His life is probably better than all our lives.
That said, I don’t think that’s what he meant. He just meant that, sure, people will enjoy his failure, but at the end of the day, the hate and gloating won’t cure our cancer, pay off our massive debts, bring dead soldiers back to life, get our kids through college, etc.
It’s true. The Mavs won, and I’m still looking at a $200k debt when I get out of school in a shaky economy. My parents are still old and dying and working way past retirement to pay off bad financial decisions. At the end of the day, just like LeBron said, I still have my problems.
Sports, for all the good and bad they can do, for all the emotions they can make us feel, rarely are as important as we feel they are. Sports can be magical, but in the end all magic is illusory, its reality fading quickly after the performance is over. What LeBron said was right.
That congrats should be his last statement all summer.Does he have a PR team ?Are all those guys on meth or something.
Misinterpreted or not,for his sake,I hope he just disappears for a while.This is like Palin or snooki.Go work on something,go on vacay,take back your chick from rashard,get a new inner circle that doesn’t just kiss your ass all day,work on that post-up,take the L,move on….just don’t say shit this summer.
^^^^ HAHAHA
LeBron is as clueless as Palin and Snookie.
He really needs to just shut up, go away and practice learn some low post moves and get an in-between game.
THIS VIDEO HAS A 90% chance of opening your minds further on sports. [www.youtube.com]
^that video very well could be made into a dime article.
includes, unwritten sports rules, LEBRON and life problems all rolled in one.
On a lighter,much needed different topic than lebrick…
Apparently Shaq is making sex tapes now,is losing said sex tapes and has a personal ruthless,ninja,crip sex-tape retrieval unit.
Dime,I promise I’m not making this up(well,not all of it lol).Now go,find the details,help us all move on from this bullshyt.
I’m a Dallas fan through and through and I understood what he meant, I didn’t take it that way because he was right…when it’s all said and done we all have to go back to our regular old lives….he won’t be able to do that…his life is forever changed….He just saw what real life is about and it sucks…what he thought, what he believed was wrong, all the love he had is now hate…that being said, he really should remove the word “king” from his moniker…since he isn’t…and never was.
In the moment I think he mint it as they can hate all they want and while they can take joy in my failure now they still have to go back to everyday life and reality (which is the way the media is presenting it)
On the other hand it was dumb to say it like that. All he had to say was “There are a lot of NBA passionate fans and Dallas may have had more than us but, that what makes this game great all the fan routing for the team the want. My only concern is my family, my team, and The miami heat fans”
Last but not least we all say things out of anger and Lebron along with all famous/wealthy people might say dumb things that they regret from time to time
@Tre H – I agree. All he had to say was something along those lines or even:
“As passionate fans, it’s their job to hate/root against me/us but its also my job to demolish their teams. GET THE TISSUES READY, CAUSE I’M COMING TO CRUSH THE LEAGUE NEXT YEAR”
Its sports; you’re either beloved or the villain so now you’re the latter. I do think he meant it as a “Y’all miserable everyday because my life is great” jab, in the moment.
@phileus you r a moron, lebra is a dumb ass, who is so arrogant . Screw lebra, he needs to grow up. if he could not play basketball, he would probably not even have finished high school. He meant it like it sounded, he does not care about the fans , who if they did not buy tickets, he would not make money. he thinks you all are peons , who work for him. he will never win a championship.
OMG DAVID UR SO RITE!!!!
THE MAVS WON SO IM HAPPY AND SUDDENLY OBAMA REMOVED ALL MY SCHOOL DEBT LOL!!!!!!!!!
LIFE IS SO EASY NOW
Also, stfu plz k thx.