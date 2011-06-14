LeBron James Says He Isn’t Superior To Anyone

I’m sure you’ve heard by now: in the aftermath of Dallas’ Game 6 win, LeBron James took a swing at all of the haters. During the postgame press conference, he basically came out and said he doesn’t care about the hate, doesn’t listen to it, because at the end of the day, his life is better than anyone else’s. All of the haters, he said, go home to the same problems they had the day before.

Well today during the Heat’s exit meetings, he attempted to clear everything up with the media. The Sun-Sentinel writes:

Tuesday, James said there was never an intent to demean. “I think it’s interpreted different than what I was trying to get out there,” he said during a media session at AmericanAirlines Arena. “Basically, I was saying, at the end of the day, this season is over and regarding hatred, not only myself, but everyone has to move on with their lives, as well. “They have to move on with their lives and their day-to-day, good or bad, as I do, too, at the end of the day. I’ve got to move on with my life. “So it wasn’t saying that I’m superior or better than anyone else, any man or woman on this planet, I’m not. I would never, ever look at myself better than any of you guys sitting here or anybody that watches our game, or anybody that would look at me as a professional basketball player. I’m not superior to anyone. So, it may have come off wrong, but that wasn’t my intent.”

Do you buy it? It’ll be interesting to see the reaction to this, as well as the “congratulations” message he left on his website for the Mavericks. LeBron’s camp is in full-blown damage control mode right now.

