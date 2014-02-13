LeBron James Says Kevin Durant Will Hear Title Pressure “When I Retire”

Before capturing the 2012 NBA title over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the media eviscerated LeBron James on an almost-daily basis for failing to win a ring despite his explicitly prodigious talent. It took him nine seasons, but ‘Bron finally captured a title and then duplicated that success last season against the Spurs. When recently asked when Kevin Durant would start to feel title pressure from the media, LeBron said when he retires.

Ethan J. Skolnick of Bleacher Report (by way of the Oklahoman) asked LeBron when the pressure to bring home a title will shift from LeBron to Durant.

“When I retire,” James replied. “When I retire. They’re still talking about, am I going to win a third? You know… […] “But I think, for him, obviously he’s an unbelievable player,” James said. “And I’m one of the guys that just don’t, I don’t believe that winning a championship defines your career, you know. There’s so many greats that never won, and it’s unfortunate that they didn’t.” […] “But I don’t know when he’s gonna start hearing it. I hope he doesn’t. I don’t think he should have to go through that. What he’s been able to do for that city of Oklahoma City, what he’s been able to do for his teammates is amazing. And we’ll just see what happens with it. He’s going to be in contention every year because of the player that he is, and they’ve got a great team. And we’ll see what happens.”

Durant is in his seventh season, so this is right around the time people started questioning whether James would ever win a ring. But the primary difference between KD’s odyssey for the NBA crown and James, was the summer of 2010. That summer James very publicly shunned Cleveland to bring his talents to…you know the rest. Durant, on the other hand, broke the news he’d signed a new max contract with Oklahoma City in a simple tweet.

Not only that, but KD is waiting on Russell Westbrook to come back from his knee issues, and Russ, plus coach Scott Brooks, have usually borne the brunt of media criticism when the Thunder fail to win.

This season, KD has catapulted past LeBron in the eyes of many as he looks to win his first MVP award. But LeBron is right, in that the media still expects him to win a title this season for a 3-peat, even with KD breathing down his neck in the West.

