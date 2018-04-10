LeBron Is Once Again Instituting His Social Media Ban For The Postseason

Social media has become a staple of the NBA diet for fans, players, the media, and just about everyone else involved. Breaking news, more often than not, happens via Twitter, while Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. all offer fans unique and interactive platforms to connect with their favorite players.

But it can also be a huge distraction. LeBron James, for instance, is one of the most popular athletes in this world with upwards of 30 million Twitter followers. It’s hard enough to keep up with everything, but the relentless criticism can also take its toll as the scrutiny tends to compound during the postseason.

That’s why, in keeping with what’s become an annual tradition, LeBron is once again going cold turkey on all his social media accounts as soon as the postseason begins. He explained his decision to get off of social media to Bleacher Report.

