LeBron James And Steph Curry Announce Their Charitable Donations For The 2018 NBA All-Star Game

#Stephen Curry #LeBron James #NBA All Star Game
Associate Editor
02.07.18

Getty Image

One of the coolest incentives for winning the NBA All-Star Game is that the two squads will get paychecks that go to local charities. The winning squad gets a check for $350,000, while the losing squad will get one for $150,000. It’s a heartwarming way to add some stakes to a game that is often considered to be a boring exhibition.

On Wednesday morning, the two captains announced the charities which will receive donations when the game comes to an end. Both LeBron James and Steph Curry recorded videos in which they announced the Los Angeles-based organizations their teams will support.

First up, Team LeBron will give its charitable donation to After-School All Stars, which helps more than 8,000 children in 52 low-income schools in Los Angeles by offering “access to free programs that offer academic support, enrichment opportunities, and health and fitness activities,” per a release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Curry#LeBron James#NBA All Star Game
TAGSLeBron JamesNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKENDSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP