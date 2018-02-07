Getty Image

One of the coolest incentives for winning the NBA All-Star Game is that the two squads will get paychecks that go to local charities. The winning squad gets a check for $350,000, while the losing squad will get one for $150,000. It’s a heartwarming way to add some stakes to a game that is often considered to be a boring exhibition.

On Wednesday morning, the two captains announced the charities which will receive donations when the game comes to an end. Both LeBron James and Steph Curry recorded videos in which they announced the Los Angeles-based organizations their teams will support.

First up, Team LeBron will give its charitable donation to After-School All Stars, which helps more than 8,000 children in 52 low-income schools in Los Angeles by offering “access to free programs that offer academic support, enrichment opportunities, and health and fitness activities,” per a release.