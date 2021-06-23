While the eyes of the NBA universe were on the eyes of the Western Conference Finals series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, news hit the internet about Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso’s arrest at his alma mater. According to arrest records, Caruso was arrested while visiting Texas A&M and charged with a pair of misdemeanors: possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It appears Alex Caruso has been arrested for marijuana possession by Texas A&M University Police. pic.twitter.com/smztqTb2f3 — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 23, 2021

Caruso, an unrestricted free agent this summer, was arrested at the airport on the school’s campus. Via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Lieutenant Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that around 2 p.m. local time, Caruso tried to board a flight at McKinsey Airport, which is located on the A&M campus. The Transportation and Security Administration searched Caruso’s bags and found a herb grinder that contained marijuana, Richardson said.

Further reporting indicates “marijuana residue” in the grinder led to the arrest.

UPDATE: University police tell me Caruso was arrested at Easterwood Airport after TSA agents found a grinder with marijuana residue. A&M PD made the arrest b/c the airport is on A&M property. — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) June 23, 2021

The arrest led to plenty of jokes on social media, in large part because Caruso did this in one of the increasingly few states that have harsh rules about marijuana. Even LeBron James got in on the fun, joking that he was going to pay “straight cash” to get Caruso out.

Caruso did not need the help — he posted bond and got himself out — but it’s surely nice to know LeBron has your back like this.