LeBron James Provided Taco Tuesday To Families Of His I Promise School

LeBron James has long been a big fan of Taco Tuesday and on March 24 he decided to share his love of Taco Tuesday with students and families that attend his “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio. With COVID-19 aka coronavirus impacting the entire world, it’s led to a lot of sudden change in the United States. Many schools have been closed indefinitely across the country and as a result, many kids are missing out on a guaranteed breakfast and lunch that is provided to them by their schools — although there are a number of places still ensuring meals are offered for pick up.

James made sure that the students attending his I Promise School wouldn’t be in that kind of situation. Working with a local Akron restaurant, James fed over 1,300 people a taco dinner on Tuesday. Via Jeff Zilgitt of USA Today.

Taco Tuesday took on a new meaning yesterday as James and the LeBron James Family Foundation fed 340 I Promise School students and their families chicken and beef tacos, rice, beans and tortillas with all the fixings. He also helped an Akron, Ohio, restaurant that has been affected by coronavirus. … Akron Family Restaurant co-owner Nick Corpas said he got a call last week and was excited to help. He started making his orders almost immediately and began prepping for the meals on Monday. He and restaurant employees arrived at the restaurant at 6 a.m. ET Tuesday to cook and assemble the meals. He said they finished around 4 p.m., and LJFF volunteers parked cars outside the restaurant. Adhering to social distancing recommendations, the volunteers remained in their cars while workers and volunteers placed the food in trunks.

James has always been someone that goes above and beyond what’s asked of him and this is no different. Providing meals for his students is already an incredible act, but also making sure their families are fed along with giving business to a local restaurant is taking it a step beyond. Zillgitt notes they’ll do it again next week, and it’s a great way to assist families in need right now, along with helping out local restaurants surely suffering from the pandemic.