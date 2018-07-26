LeBron James’ Barbershop Talk Show Is Headed To HBO

One of the best things that Uninterrupted has produced is The Shop, a series of videos that take place in a barber shop and features LeBron James and others chopping it up in a barber shop. The episode with Draymond Green, which dropped during the 2017 NBA offseason, was especially great.

It’s something that you can just tell would work beyond Uninterrupted, and apparently, HBO has won the chance to turn it into something bigger than a web series. According to Uninterrupted’s Twitter account, which tweeted out a few clips of the show, The Shop will make its HBO debut on Aug. 28.

