LeBron James to the Miami Heat: Pros and Cons

In the biggest free-agency bonanza to ever hit the NBA, LeBron James is the first domino that has to fall before everyone else figures out their next move. From D-Wade all the way down to Brian Scalabrine, you could say every other free agent’s future will in some way be affected by LeBron’s decision.
With the official start of free agency set for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we decided to look at each team believed to be in the running for LeBron and delve into the reasons why LBJ would and wouldn’t (or should and shouldn’t) sign with them. First up: The Miami Heat.
PROS — For just a second, put aside the latest gospel of Stephen A. Smith, whose “sources” have told him that the arrival of LeBron and Chris Bosh to Miami is all but imminent, and ask yourself: Is there a more appropriate spot for LeBron than South Florida? In the midst of the glitz and glamour that surrounds South Beach nightlife lies a basketball team in need of a player capable of shining in the limelight. Who better to fill that void than the “King” himself?
Apparently the Heat and Pat Riley are trying to answer that very question. Having dumped more payroll than anyone anticipated, the Heat have only two players under contract for next season (Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers), one of whom they’re actively shopping (Beasley). That leaves the team with enough money to sign a minimum of two of the biggest free agents to max contracts, with the potential for a third.
Right on cue, after the Heat used the Draft as a dumping ground for Daequan Cook‘s salary, Stephen A. made the announcement regarding LeBron and Bosh’s plans to join Dwyane Wade in Miami. Even without a third superstar, the team will have other free agents lining up for the chance to play with a superstar tandem, especially if Riley can convince Wade to stay. The Heat are facing an historic opportunity to sell out American Airlines Arena for the next five years if they can get the necessary deals done, and they’ve set themselves up perfectly.
CONS — The Heat have undoubtedly sliced their roster in hopes of signing more than just one of the current free agent crop, but therein lies the problem: As the biggest star in the NBA, will LeBron want to share the limelight in Miami? A team boasting LeBron, Wade and Bosh has nightmarish potential for any coach, including one as intelligent as Riley (who you know will seriously considering taking his spot back from Erik Spoelstra if Miami brings in a haul of superstars).
When and if things go sour in Miami, though, who will take the blame? Who’s going to ask for more shots? Who will be the first of the superstars to make a stupid post-game remark? As much as the thought of adding LeBron has Heat fans salivating, any team that boasts more than one superstar has obvious potential for a fair share of problems. If he decided on Los Angeles, LeBron would be the Clippers’ go-to star, surrounded by quality young talent. The situation is similar in Chicago, where Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah have earned reputations as two of the rising stars in the League. Of course, there also lies the challenge of joining the Knicks and shaping the fate of a franchise in the biggest sports market in the world. In Miami, however, the question marks that abound regarding the supporting cast might prove somewhat of a detriment to the Heat’s pursuit of King James.
ODDS — 10 to 1. Though a decent bet, nothing can be sure in an unpredictable summer of big-name free agency. Depending on LeBron’s talks with other available free agents, he may very well be making the debut of jersey #6 in black and red next season.
I understand the thought of adding Chris Bosh. A skilled big guy would complement Wade perfectly. I just dont get how adding LeBron is improving them that much. Its not like either LeBron or Wade are spot up shooters. If you double or triple team one of them. The other is still gonna have to drive to the hoop. I think adding the three of them would make them a def. threat in the east, but does two great slashers and a post player make them a championship team? Celtics won because its big three complement eachother prefectly. A slasher, a post player, and a shooter. I think the Heat might be better off adding a few shooters and defenders around wade and bosh (or boozer or Amare).
Is anyobody else out there not full of hate, or bothered about where he actually ends up, but just shitting themselves with excitement about the formation of a new dynasty in the next couple of weeks?
Fuck the hype and the teams and the hate. This is just a great time to be a basketball fan, period. In the immortal words of the spaniard..
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? IS THIS NOT WHY YOU ARE HERE?
As much as I would like this to happen – I just can’t see it happening…
at no. 1,
Did you really just question if adding Lebron would improve the Heat? Since when is having the 2 best players at their position not a recipe for success.
Honestly, I’d rather Lebron go to the Clippers or some other lackluster franchise so that when that team wins 60 games too, people can stop saying dumb shit. There’s really only two guys in the league that make just about any team in the league a 50 win team and Lebron is one of them. Give him any kind of help and that team wins 60. I would love to see Cleveland’s record if he leaves.
I agree with Sweet English. Its just a very exciting time to be following the NBA.
My take?
LBJ and Bosh are a package. Bosh has hooked himself to James for some reason.
Best fit for those two? Chicago.
Dirk is a big piece to this puzzle. He would fit perfectly with both Wade and Lebron. I think Dirk i staying put tho. But Joe Johnson would also be a better fit with LBJ or Wade, then those two together.
This is how it ends up:
CHI: Lebron and Bosh
MIA: Wade, Boozer, JJ
NY: Amare and Ruby (Sorry lol)
BOS: David Lee (keeping Ray and Pierce)
DAL: Dirk
@ #4
So your saying Wade is the best at his position? You’re saying he’s the best SG in the league? Not even Wade would agree with that statement
I’m surprised no one else thinks this is a pathetic attempt of winning a championship, especially when all mentioned players are reaching their prime. It affects the balance of power and the small market teams will end up losers.
If these rumours are true, all the veteran ex stars will follow suit and end up signing with Miami, a guaranteed contender. What happenned to the days, when your crappy 17 win local team starts from the bottom and you watch them grow to a championship contender ?
Thrillah
Keep your eyes on OKC my friend.
Don’t see it happening.
It would appear to be riding DWade’s coattails.
LeBron needs to pair up with another max player in a new city for both players.
LeBron’s ego is too big – he needs to be option 1. DOnt talk about his unselfishness – he’s the one who wants to be a global icon and a billionaire.
With Wade, its 1 and 1A.
Sweet English, Miami is talking about signing 3 max players, while OKC is contemplating wether they can afford Green. I love OKC though, that’s a real team that rised from the bottom up.
@showtime – you’re not wrong there, but still, dude’s the 3rd best player in the league. the general point is valid since the best player discussion essentially goes: Kobe, LeBron, Wade and then everyone else.
I agree with Sweet English, this is a great time to be an NBA fan…gives NBA fans something to pay attention to over the sommer.
Marpaker…im not questioning if LeBron would make the Heat better. Im just not convienced that team is instantly a championship team. They would have a lot of highlights and sellouts, but are they better than the Lakers as a team?
@Thrillah – that’s not really fair. lots of people throw athletes under the bus with, “All he cares about is money” yet now we hear rumors that these guys may be setting ego aside to play together (again, these guys are good friends, who wouldn’t rather play w/ their boys?!?) and win titles. It’s everything we say we want from our athletes (caring about winning more than anything, setting egos aside, etc.) but then people start hating.
but, I don’t think it’s happening.
@Celtsfan, if you look at the big picture, they would all be making more money aside from Wade. I know your not against this, because the Celtics layed out the original blueprint of success with 3 max players. I was a Celts fan myself, especially during the Pierce, Antoine Walker and Ron Mercer days. But after KG won his first chip, his ego just blew up and they became hard to root for. Can’t even begin to imagine LeBron’s ego once he wins one.
Morons… Two guys that average 8+ assists for the career and love to share the ball, how could that work. Wade, Bron and Bosh by tomorrow, high noon, book it. Wade is being signed at 12.00.01, Bosh is being traded to the Heat at 12:01, and Bron will follow suit. Before the haters ask whos gonna help? Ask yourself how much you would want to play with those cats…
@Thrillah – Not against it at all, but the Celtics were different. All those guys were in their 30s and had been THE MAN on teams and gone as far as they could. They’d scratched the itch of doing that and couldn’t win on their own. Plus, those guys were wired for that. Ray and KG were always known as unselfish (KG to a fault,) Pierce was the only one of them you’d worry may have a problem with things.
In this situation, has LeBron gotten himself a good enough squad where he’s THE GUY that it’s reasonable that he could win a ring? (like Bill Simmons said last night, LeBron’s never been on a team good enough for him to go 6-24 in a Playoff game and still win.) I think he thinks he needs to do that first but I could honestly see him going to a team for 4 or 5 years, winning something, THEN joining up w/ Wade and Bosh (or some combo of elite guys like that) somewhere else and forming a superteam at that point once he’s won one on his own. Maybe I’m wrong here, but don’t forget the last go-around they signed shorter deals than Melo specifically to have options. He’ll only be 30 when this deal expires, assuming he signs a 5 year deal. This superteam stuff may come back in 2015 and then I’d probably ahve a different opinion, but I don’t see it yet. Him, Bosh (or Amare or Boozer,) Rose, and Noah is still a title favorite if they put good pieces aorund them (vet min. and Mid Level guys would flock there to play with them,) but this way he’s clearly THE GUY. That doesn’t matter to guys like Bosh, cuz his ceiling is Hall of Famer but a guy like LeBron can go down as one of the 10 best players ever, but he has to win a few on his own first to get there (same reasons Kobe wanted to win without Shaq.) I think he cares about his legacy and knows he’s gotta win one as The Man to even think of reaching that level. The superteam may come, but it’s 5 years away if it does, not 5 weeks.
Pros – It’s Miami, Wade and Riley.
Cons – ….. ain’t none.
@Celtsfan, you’re right, when KG, Ray, joined the Celts, they were past their prime and into their 30’s. However, I was still 90% sure they would win the championship or atleast reach the finals. If this superteam does happen, guaranteed chip, even if Wade and LBJ don’t compliment each other. One of them will have more of a facilitator role and the other will be more of a scorer.
Just picked up lunch and heard the Raps/Heat have supposedly worked out a sign and trade of Bosh for Beasley, Chalmers, and Joel Anthony.
@Thrillah – I agree completely. I just meant that those guys were at a point in their careers where they were ready to put down the ego. I don’t know that LeBron is. Bosh isn’t good enough that he should think he’s a #1 and Wade already has a title as THE MAN. The ?s are on LeBron. Plus, IDK that that’s a great fit anyway. Both need the ball to be most effective and there’s no great shooter to kick it out to to bury shots once you penetrate and guys double-team off someone else. They’d certainly win a ring regardless, but there are better options for LeBron and Wade out there albeit less talented ones if that makes sense.
This has been Wade’s team since he was drafted. LBJ would be Robin, even though he is considered “the best in the game”
Plus, he would be getting paid less than Wade, that won’t sit well for the guy who wants to be the richest athlete ever.
@ 21, if hes worried about his NBA playing check, he would stay with Cleavland. Obviously, anyone outside of Ohio knows that aint gonna happen, lmao!
With a report earlier in the day of how LeBron James and Ray Allen could end up in Cleveland together, it’s now being rumored that LeBron has spoken to Allen about playing for less money in Miami.
LeBron is supposedly referring to him, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as ‘Dream Team,’ and supposedly has already asked Ray-Ray to join the three of them in Miami. Again, most of this is coming from unnamed sources, but it is starting to feel like Bron, Wade and Bosh all have a plan in place to play together, and if they can get Allen to join the mix, they are going to be very tough to beat.
Did you not see Wade and Lebron at the All-Star game. Look at the chemistry they had. When you have the best at shooting guard Dwyane Wade and the best at small forward and Lebron James and a great all-star Power Forward/Center Chris Bosh that is a championship contender. Lebron, Wade and Bosh have the ability to take control of a game. If this dream team happens, we are going to be one of the teams you are not going to want to play in the playoffs, especially with Pat Riley coaching.
Wade 3 LeBron 6 Bosh 4 Miami 1
whoever thinks wade is best sg in the league, you must have forgotten about one very powerful man: kobe bryant…four more rings, 1 more finals mvp, 1 reg season mvp to wade’s 0. that being said, wade is probably second best.
Hate the gamne, not Lebron.