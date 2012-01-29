LeBron James Trampolines Over John Lucas For An Insane Slam

We’d hate to be whoever New Orleans assigns to cover LeBron James on Monday. Two days after giving Bill Walker the business, LBJ continued his trampoline training today on Chicago’s John Lucas. With 5:06 left in the first quarter, LeBron jumped over Lucas, caught his alley-oop one-handed from Dwyane Wade and ripped the rim off. Lucas wasn’t even checking LeBron, who’d lost defender Rip Hamilton on his backdoor cut.

The catch-and-slam part of the play was so nice it didn’t register initially with ABC announcers Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy what LeBron had done â€” i.e. treated Lucas like a training box â€” to get up there. They joined Lucas, who’d had his back to LeBron the whole time, in wondering, what just happened?

