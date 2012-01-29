LeBron James Trampolines Over John Lucas For An Insane Slam

We’d hate to be whoever New Orleans assigns to cover LeBron James on Monday. Two days after giving Bill Walker the business, LBJ continued his trampoline training today on Chicago’s John Lucas. With 5:06 left in the first quarter, LeBron jumped over Lucas, caught his alley-oop one-handed from Dwyane Wade and ripped the rim off. Lucas wasn’t even checking LeBron, who’d lost defender Rip Hamilton on his backdoor cut.
The catch-and-slam part of the play was so nice it didn’t register initially with ABC announcers Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy what LeBron had done â€” i.e. treated Lucas like a training box â€” to get up there. They joined Lucas, who’d had his back to LeBron the whole time, in wondering, what just happened?
What do you think?
he is unreal…
he is unreal…btw this was much better than the iggy dunk.
hard to top this for alley-oop of the decade…
Best alley ever?
when i saw this my damn jaw dropped
he traveled
im bored with this “he traveled” thing!
yeah I was sitting looking like, “are they really not going to acknowledge that he jumped over a guy just because…?”
Someone ask Lucas how Lebron’s nuts taste.
Seriously tho..I didn’t think anything was gunna dethrone that dude from the bengals for best of the best but uhhhh….dayum
ima watch this over and over.
hmm no chicago fan with a say? interesting.
that shit was just gross!! i had the ugh face on for about 3 minutes after that happened
vinsanity over weiss still the best
i’m no lebron or heat fan, but dunk of the year so far. gonna be VERY hard to top that. off an alley too…
Unhuman! Never saw this in a regular game…
That’s how you feel LeBron? You just gon hurdle right over Carlton Banks huh? Filthy….
Damn. I can’t say anything about this.
All Lucas had to do was turn around…teabag on national TV!