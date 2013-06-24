LeBron James Tweets A Video Of His Championship Celebration In The Club

The celebration was wild after Miami won their second straight championship, and it seems like the party is still going. LeBron James tweeted out a video of himself going crazy in the club Liv.
What do you think?
I wonder how brands feel about LBJ doing his thing and removing some of his mystique. Seems like every tweet is newsworthy. Feel Nike is smart enough to subvert this to their advantage.