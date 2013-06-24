LeBron James Tweets A Video Of His Championship Celebration In The Club

#Video #LeBron James
06.24.13 5 years ago

The celebration was wild after Miami won their second straight championship, and it seems like the party is still going. LeBron James tweeted out a video of himself going crazy in the club Liv.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron Jamesvideo

