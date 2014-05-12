LeBron James Wears Johnny Manziel Jersey After NFL Draft

On Friday, a day after Johnny Manziel was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft, LeBron James boarded the team flight to Brooklyn for Game 3 wearing his jersey.



Via USA Today, LeBron explained how he got the jersey in such a short turnaround:

“I got a good connection at Nike and they take care of me. We were watching the draft after our game. After he didn’t go to Dallas, I figured he would go to Cleveland at 22. It’s exciting. He’s going to get an opportunity to compete for the starting job. It’s exciting for us, our family and for him. I’m excited for him.”

James is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, so you can imagine he was a little disappointed that Jerry Jones didn’t pull the trigger on the Texas A&M quarterback when he fell in the draft and was available at 16th. Even though he spurned the Cavaliers for Miami in free agency back in 2011, James has not been shy about representing his home state of Ohio. In addition to the Manziel sighting, he was also present earlier this year for Zydrunas Ilgauskas‘ jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of a Cavaliers regular season game.

It would have been amazing if James decided to wear a Cavaliers throwback jersey of himself, although these days, with the Heat having a realistic chance at a 3-peat, and the Cavaliers team in a perpetual rebuild, any speculation of him returning to Cleveland has been pretty much slammed shut.

Of course, in terms of basketball players wearing jerseys off the court, nothing will ever top Keith Closs wearing a Clippers jersey to a Clippers game.

