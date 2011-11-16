LeBron & Kevin Durant Show You Their Offseason Workout, Part 2

#Video #Kevin Durant #LeBron James
11.16.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

While we showed you JaVale McGee‘s conventional workout this morning, this video showcasing perhaps the two best players in the world is a little different. With the swimming pool stuff, I feel like I’m watching The Guardian. Some NBA players set sail for the Caribbean once the season ends. But as we’ve seen before with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, they are going hard despite the lockout. With that, watch two of the best players in the world workout with trainer Mike Mancias at the University of Akron.

*…Click here for Episode One Of ‘Striving For Greatness’…*

When the lockout ends, who will have the bigger year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
TAGSDime TrainingDimeMagKEVIN DURANTLeBron Jamesvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP