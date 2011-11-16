LeBron & Kevin Durant Show You Their Offseason Workout, Part 2

While we showed you JaVale McGee‘s conventional workout this morning, this video showcasing perhaps the two best players in the world is a little different. With the swimming pool stuff, I feel like I’m watching The Guardian. Some NBA players set sail for the Caribbean once the season ends. But as we’ve seen before with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, they are going hard despite the lockout. With that, watch two of the best players in the world workout with trainer Mike Mancias at the University of Akron.

