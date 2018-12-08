The Lakers Have The Same Record After 25 Games As LeBron’s First Year Back In Cleveland

12.08.18

Getty Image

LeBron James‘ tenure in Los Angeles got off to a slow start. That was to be expected. This Lakers roster is filled with talented but inexperienced young players, along with several veterans who are well past their prime.

Beyond that, there’s always a steep learning curve when it comes to figuring out how to play alongside LeBron James. That’s the same whether you’re a 10-year veteran or a second-year upstart who’s still learning the ropes. Just ask Kevin Love or Chris Bosh.

With their 133-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the Lakers fell to 15-10 on the season. Granted, it’s a marked improvement from a year ago for a franchise that finished near the bottom of the West standings, but it’s a somewhat dubious record for LeBron as it equals his worst start after 25 games in more than a decade.

