LeBron: “I Love Kobe. I Love His Competitive Nature. I Love Competing Against Him”

#Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.17.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We’ve never understood the vitriol between loyal followers of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Both players are not only unquestioned all-time greats, but also reigned supreme in the NBA at disparate times – Kobe’s prime coincided with LeBron’s slow maturation, and the latter’s prime is currently coinciding with the former’s slow descent. Appreciating the gifts of one doesn’t mean you can’t similarly appreciate the other; their collective fandom isn’t mutually exclusive.

What makes the ongoing, seemingly never-ending war between each legion of fans ever-vexing is the adulation James and Bryant have openly shown one another over the past few seasons. They shared a special bond as leaders of the 2012 Olympic Team, one that began fostering when they were teammates on the Redeem Team four years earlier. LeBron and Kobe consistently commend the other through the media, and haven’t been shy to exhibit kinship on the court, either.

Remember this awesome Christmas moment from last season?

James lavished more praise on his fellow legend before the Cleveland Cavaliers’ exhibition game today against the Dallas Mavericks, expressing empathy for Bryant’s unenviable situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and raving about his notorious competitiveness.

We speak from know-how: Liking both players lends a far more enjoyable NBA experience than irrationally hating one of them. And considering the friendship James and Bryant share, we think it’s safe to say they’d advise you to adopt that very mentality.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesLOS ANGELES LAKERSSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP