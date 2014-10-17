LeBron: “I Love Kobe. I Love His Competitive Nature. I Love Competing Against Him”

We’ve never understood the vitriol between loyal followers of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Both players are not only unquestioned all-time greats, but also reigned supreme in the NBA at disparate times – Kobe’s prime coincided with LeBron’s slow maturation, and the latter’s prime is currently coinciding with the former’s slow descent. Appreciating the gifts of one doesn’t mean you can’t similarly appreciate the other; their collective fandom isn’t mutually exclusive.

What makes the ongoing, seemingly never-ending war between each legion of fans ever-vexing is the adulation James and Bryant have openly shown one another over the past few seasons. They shared a special bond as leaders of the 2012 Olympic Team, one that began fostering when they were teammates on the Redeem Team four years earlier. LeBron and Kobe consistently commend the other through the media, and haven’t been shy to exhibit kinship on the court, either.

Remember this awesome Christmas moment from last season?

James lavished more praise on his fellow legend before the Cleveland Cavaliers’ exhibition game today against the Dallas Mavericks, expressing empathy for Bryant’s unenviable situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and raving about his notorious competitiveness.

LeBron said he talked to Kobe just before training camp: "Just to say, ‘It’s great to have him back.’" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 17, 2014

LeBron on Mamba: "I love Kobe. I love his competitive nature. I love competing against him" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 17, 2014

LeBron on a 36-year-old Kobe going into season No. 19 of his career: pic.twitter.com/JwjjrXNVqE — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 17, 2014

We speak from know-how: Liking both players lends a far more enjoyable NBA experience than irrationally hating one of them. And considering the friendship James and Bryant share, we think it’s safe to say they’d advise you to adopt that very mentality.

