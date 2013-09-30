LeBron & NBA 2K14 Reveal Amazing Next-Gen Gameplay Graphics In New Commercial

09.30.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

We’ve been waiting for a look at the gameplay of the next generation version of NBA 2K14 and today we finally got it. This is the game’s new TV spot from 2K Sports, and it features a cool look at LeBron James, as well as quick moves from James Harden, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Anthony Davis. It’s almost scary how life-like this looks on the new consoles. Watch this and get hyped.

What do you think?

