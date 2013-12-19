LeBron Has The NBA’s Most Popular Jersey Again

LeBron James has retained the top spot on the NBA’s best-selling jerseys list, according to a league release. The reigning Finals MVP has now topped this list five times, and also had the worldwide top seller this year. Based on overall sales from adidas and NBAStore.com from October through December, rounding out the top five are Kobe Bryant, Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

The NBA also announced record-breaking holiday season jersey sales, as sales from Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) were up double-digits from 2012.

A few highlights from the release include Kobe moving up one spot to No. 2 while Stephen Curry, James Harden and Paul George all rank for the first time. Michael Carter-Williams is also the only rookie to make the list.

Here is the full top 15 lineup:

1. LeBron James, Miami HEAT

2. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

3. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

4. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

7. Dwyane Wade, Miami HEAT

8. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

9. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

11. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

12. James Harden, Houston Rockets

13. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

14. Paul George, Indiana Pacers

15. Michael Carter-Williams, Philadelphia 76ers

