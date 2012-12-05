LeBron, The Heat Lose To The NBA’s Worst Team; New Orleans Has A Terrible New Team Name

LeBron James dropped a ridiculous triple-double last night (26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) but no one’s going to remember him carving up the Wizards. They’ll remember that with about 20 seconds left, he missed a wide-open wing triple that could’ve potentially been a game-winner. They’ll remember with five seconds left, he caught the ball in the corner down three, whirled around, and missed another shot. They’ll remember Washington beat the Heat, 105-101, even as the league’s sorriest team did everything they could down the stretch to lose this one. We couldn’t believe the Wizards survived a stretch of offense in the last five minutes that included two embarrassingly bad chucks from Jordan Crawford (22 points, six dimes), as well as a quick shot from Martell Webster. Eventually, Crawford took Miami’s early Christmas gift by hitting a pull-up on the break for a little breathing room … Kevin Love scored just six points, including only two buckets, but still, Minnesota had one of their best offensive showings of the year in Philly, winning 105-88. Minnesota is the worst three-point shooting team in the league, and yet they went crazy from deep during the second quarter, making four of five. It’s a simple game, and the T’Wolves got simple during the first half, making shots, moving the ball, not overdribbling, scoring buckets. The one time they tried to get fancy didn’t work – an errant behind-the-back dish from Alexey Shved (17 points) that ended up in a Thaddeus Young dunk on the other end. But besides that, the Wolves were too busy eating the Sixers up … Malik Rose, the Sixers TV color guy, had the quote of the night when he called J.J. Barea a “little fire hydrant. Small and hard to move.” … Mike Conley better have taken Zach Randolph out to dinner last night. Z-Bo saved his ass in Memphis’ ten-point overtime win over the Suns. Phoenix nearly stole one in Memphis during the final minute after Conley missed a free throw, missed a three and also had a bad turnover off the dribble 35 feet from the hoop against Luis Scola. Instead, Rudy Gay sent it to OT with a pull-up, and Randolph ate Phoenix alive from there. He’d finish with 38 points and 22 rebounds in 44 minutes of PT, just the second player (Dwight Howard) to put up those numbers in the last decade … And reports indicate the New Orleans Hornets will become the New Orleans Pelicans as early as next season. The team had always expected to move away from the Hornets since Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, bought the team back in April. But this? The Pelicans? The bird is an important symbol in N’awlins and the name has a history with the city, but pelicans don’t inspire fear. They don’t inspire beauty. They don’t inspire anything about basketball. Forget about the history of this, or the symbolism. This is just a terrible name for a basketball team … Keep reading to hear which two no-name players beat the Lakers …
LeBron, The Heat Lose To The NBA’s Worst Team; New Orleans Has A Terrible New Team Name
#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook #Miami Heat #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
12.05.12
