LeBron Welcomes Kevin Love To “The Land” On Twitter, Instagram

It’s basically been a foregone conclusion that Kevin Love would be a Cleveland Cavalier since LeBron James announced his decision to return to Northeast Ohio. Though he never publicly pined for the stranded Minnesota Timberwolves star until the trade to acquire Love was agreed upon in principle, reports of James’ desire to play with his former USA Basketball teammate emerged within a week of The King’s choice to sign in Cleveland. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that James is excited about the deal for Love finally becoming official.
The four-time MVP and two-time NBA champion expressed his enthusiasm by welcoming Love to “The Land” on Twitter and Instagram earlier today.
Welcome to the Land @kevinlove!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
THE LAND..
We’re unsure why LeBron has aged two decades in the illustration above, but it’s still fun to see the talent Cleveland has assembled together for the first time. It’s certainly better than the Minnesota Timberwolves’ “fierce” welcome to Andrew Wiggins and company, too.
We can’t wait to watch LeBron, Love, and company bring “The Land” back to prominence in 2014-2015.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I see LeBron decided on the starting lineup too…cool.
I do think they will need more than Haywood as a backup big, but a bench of Marion, Tristan, Miller, maybe Ray, Haywood isn’t bad…LeBron will probably play 4 in spots anyway with Love playing some 5, which post defense would suffer, but the offensive and even rebounding advantages may be too good to not take advantage of…
Cavs are deeper than I thought they would be. If Tristan Thompson developed any more as a low post scorer and stronger defender…that is a great bright spot off that bench as AV and Haywood aren’t totally reliable.
Cheap Pickups if they have anymore money to muster:
Greg Stiemsma, Bernard James, Andris Biedrins