LeBron Welcomes Kevin Love To “The Land” On Twitter, Instagram

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Instagram #Twitter
08.23.14 4 years ago

It’s basically been a foregone conclusion that Kevin Love would be a Cleveland Cavalier since LeBron James announced his decision to return to Northeast Ohio. Though he never publicly pined for the stranded Minnesota Timberwolves star until the trade to acquire Love was agreed upon in principle, reports of James’ desire to play with his former USA Basketball teammate emerged within a week of The King’s choice to sign in Cleveland. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that James is excited about the deal for Love finally becoming official.

The four-time MVP and two-time NBA champion expressed his enthusiasm by welcoming Love to “The Land” on Twitter and Instagram earlier today.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

THE LAND..

We’re unsure why LeBron has aged two decades in the illustration above, but it’s still fun to see the talent Cleveland has assembled together for the first time. It’s certainly better than the Minnesota Timberwolves’ “fierce” welcome to Andrew Wiggins and company, too.

We can’t wait to watch LeBron, Love, and company bring “The Land” back to prominence in 2014-2015.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSinstagramKEVIN LOVELatest NewsLeBron JamesTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP