LeBron Welcomes Kevin Love To “The Land” On Twitter, Instagram

It’s basically been a foregone conclusion that Kevin Love would be a Cleveland Cavalier since LeBron James announced his decision to return to Northeast Ohio. Though he never publicly pined for the stranded Minnesota Timberwolves star until the trade to acquire Love was agreed upon in principle, reports of James’ desire to play with his former USA Basketball teammate emerged within a week of The King’s choice to sign in Cleveland. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that James is excited about the deal for Love finally becoming official.

The four-time MVP and two-time NBA champion expressed his enthusiasm by welcoming Love to “The Land” on Twitter and Instagram earlier today.

Welcome to the Land @kevinlove! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

THE LAND..

We’re unsure why LeBron has aged two decades in the illustration above, but it’s still fun to see the talent Cleveland has assembled together for the first time. It’s certainly better than the Minnesota Timberwolves’ “fierce” welcome to Andrew Wiggins and company, too.

We can’t wait to watch LeBron, Love, and company bring “The Land” back to prominence in 2014-2015.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.