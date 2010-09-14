Li-Ning Conquer – Evan Turner Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Philadelphia 76ers
09.14.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

On August 23, Chinese sneaker brand Li-Ning officially entered into a long term endorsement deal with No. 2 pick Evan Turner, a move that Li-Ning’s Brand Initiative Director for Basketball, Brian Cupps, called “a game-changing moment” for the brand. “Adding a supreme young talent like Evan Turner,” said Cupps, “sends a message to the global basketball community that Li-Ning basketball is committed to being a player on the global stage.”

According to NiceKicks.com, the Sixers rookie will receive his own signature shoe during the 2010-11 season, but with that said, check out the Li-Ning Conquer which Turner recently debuted on his tour of China.

“It’s great to have the support of a company that’s as eager as I am to perform at the highest level possible,” said Turner. “I am excited to be part of a growing brand and to blaze a new path for future young ballplayers everywhere to follow.”

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSEVAN TURNERLI NINGLi-Ning ConquerPHILADELPHIA 76ERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP