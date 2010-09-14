Li-Ning Conquer – Evan Turner Player Exclusive

On August 23, Chinese sneaker brand Li-Ning officially entered into a long term endorsement deal with No. 2 pick Evan Turner, a move that Li-Ning’s Brand Initiative Director for Basketball, Brian Cupps, called “a game-changing moment” for the brand. “Adding a supreme young talent like Evan Turner,” said Cupps, “sends a message to the global basketball community that Li-Ning basketball is committed to being a player on the global stage.”
According to NiceKicks.com, the Sixers rookie will receive his own signature shoe during the 2010-11 season, but with that said, check out the Li-Ning Conquer which Turner recently debuted on his tour of China.
“It’s great to have the support of a company that’s as eager as I am to perform at the highest level possible,” said Turner. “I am excited to be part of a growing brand and to blaze a new path for future young ballplayers everywhere to follow.”
What do you think?
DAMN those are ugly.
Are these basketball shoes or moon-boots?
the nikes and reeboks are all made in china anyway, this company just needs someone to design better kicks
I will never get these cuz all I wear is Nike but I actually like them
Does this mean hes going to get voted to the all star game… every year?
U G L Y
“Li-Ning’s Brand Initiative Director for Basketball, Brian Cupps,”
I am sure they call this dude B-Cupps in the office …Bwaahahahahah! Sucks when your name makes a crappy nickname.
Boom Dizzles are nicer looking, but that isn’t much of an achievement.
ugly shoes for a future NBA bust.
them $h!ts are ugly, at least they’ll look good when he’s holding up that ROY trophy…unless Griffin takes it first
this design is about 10 years behind…. the jose calderon shoes is nice though
[counterkicks.com]
I hope the money is really good, I know Nike isn’t handing out Lebron or Carmelo money anymore, but he wore them LeBrons in college, how can you switch to the shoes they used on the last shuttle mission…..look worse than the Boom Dizzles…..but that’s not saying alot (not to hijack prev posters opinion).
P Jackson said Artest’s shoes looked like work boots too.
Not bad, just a few years too late, Look like old AI kicks.
So where’s the yellow brick road?