Li-Ning Conquer – Evan Turner Player Exclusive

On August 23, Chinese sneaker brand Li-Ning officially entered into a long term endorsement deal with No. 2 pick Evan Turner, a move that Li-Ning’s Brand Initiative Director for Basketball, Brian Cupps, called “a game-changing moment” for the brand. “Adding a supreme young talent like Evan Turner,” said Cupps, “sends a message to the global basketball community that Li-Ning basketball is committed to being a player on the global stage.”

According to NiceKicks.com, the Sixers rookie will receive his own signature shoe during the 2010-11 season, but with that said, check out the Li-Ning Conquer which Turner recently debuted on his tour of China.

“It’s great to have the support of a company that’s as eager as I am to perform at the highest level possible,” said Turner. “I am excited to be part of a growing brand and to blaze a new path for future young ballplayers everywhere to follow.”

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.