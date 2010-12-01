Now that you’ve seen the spot starring Donnell Rawlings (“Chappelle’s Show”) and Gerry Bednob (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”), it’s time to check out the shoes. Introducing the Li-Ning F2. F2 stands for Foam Frame, and based on a full chassis of injection molded EVA material, it creates a one-piece monolithic construction for a lightweight, durable performance and a seamless fit.
Each model has been engineered to provide a direct focus on the essential elements and maximize performance in its given sport – basketball, cross-training or running. All shoes feature interior ventilation channels, as well as a fully contoured 3D interior, matching to the foot-shape that provides superior fit and optimizes internal traction.
“The F2 represents a new breed of technology which combines truly unique design and performance benefits,” says Rick Soberanis, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Li-Ning North America, “at an affordable price.”
The F2 is now available in five colorways for a suggested retail price of $64.99 either online or at Li-Ning’s retail space at 916 NW Hoyt Street in Portland, Ore.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I love the yellow ones!
Ugly. 100% rubber?
Look like some b ball crocs but ill prob try them out just to have em first.
only go up to size 11? wtf
Bball Crocs is the first thing that came to mind
^theyre made for Chinese people
yellow ones look like they are made for rafting :O
look like swiss cheese
the whole rubber/plastic thing is actually pretty practical, depending on the strength of course.
Still not sure about the looks though….
they look like the most non breathable basketball shoes ever. I just don’t get the rubber upper it makes no sense.
The design is ok and if y’all had used the black red on the picture you’d be better off
the shoe looks good. They better keep improving their product all day till they get a legit hold of their own, because honestly,the whole li-nig line swag screams knock-off nike.
Did anyone bother reading ? How could you confuse foam with rubber lmao !