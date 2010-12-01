Now that you’ve seen the spot starring Donnell Rawlings (“Chappelle’s Show”) and Gerry Bednob (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”), it’s time to check out the shoes. Introducing the Li-Ning F2. F2 stands for Foam Frame, and based on a full chassis of injection molded EVA material, it creates a one-piece monolithic construction for a lightweight, durable performance and a seamless fit.

Each model has been engineered to provide a direct focus on the essential elements and maximize performance in its given sport – basketball, cross-training or running. All shoes feature interior ventilation channels, as well as a fully contoured 3D interior, matching to the foot-shape that provides superior fit and optimizes internal traction.

“The F2 represents a new breed of technology which combines truly unique design and performance benefits,” says Rick Soberanis, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Li-Ning North America, “at an affordable price.”

The F2 is now available in five colorways for a suggested retail price of $64.99 either online or at Li-Ning’s retail space at 916 NW Hoyt Street in Portland, Ore.

