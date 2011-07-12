Lil Wayne Talks About Partying With The Dallas Mavericks

In the new issue of XXL which hits newsstands today, cover guy Lil Wayne talks about the release of his highly anticipated new album, Tha Carter IV, in addition to his retirement plans, Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s success, and why he’ll never record with Justin Bieber. But in addition to all that, Weezy takes us back to Sunday, June 12, when he was spotted partying with the Dallas Mavericks at LIV in Miami Beach. If the NBA made a commercial with a talking Larry O’Brien Trophy, this is what it would say:

“We had fun,” says Wayne of his night with Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, and team owner Mark Cuban, who brought the trophy to the club. “Y’all know I’m a Laker fan. They knocked my Lakers out pretty terribly. So, you know, I’m coming from the old school. I’m old-fashioned. Can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Before the postseason, people ask you, ‘Who you pick?’ I picked the Lakers. When your team loses, they say, ‘Who you pick?’ You pick the team that beat your team. That’s who I’d picked. I had picked Dallas in six. They did that. And like I said, they were in the club last night. We chilled. We had fun with Dirk. We did. We kicked it with Mark. The trophy came around a few times to our section. We took a few pictures with it, you know, all in fun. Everybody just had fun, enjoyed themselves.”

If you were Lil Wayne, would you have partied with the champs?

