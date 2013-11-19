Lillard’s Spinning Scoop & Livingston’s Dunk Down The Middle

Shaun Livingston got the start tonight for the Nets since Deron Williams was out with continued ankle issues (can we start recycling Stephen Curry yucks for D-Will now?) So Livingston matched up against Damian Lillard, who has shown so far this season his ROY was only the beginning.

Livingston did not back down from the ROY and a high-scoring first quarter (40-31 Nets) bookended this strong take by Shaun.

Reminds us a little of when he came out of high school, and was right on the cusp before that brutalizing shattered leg. We love Shaun, and even though the Nets lost to fall to 3-7 on the season, he poured in 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

But Lillard didn’t back down either, as his 19 and 9 line shows with just one turnover and one layup that’s poetry in motion.

