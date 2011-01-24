Limited Edition: Nike Zoom Kobe VI Illustrations

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
01.24.11 8 years ago 3 Comments

It seems like everyone’s talking about Kobe Bryant today. First Dwight Howard spoke about the baptism Kobe gave him as a rookie, then we saw the Nike Air Zoom Kobe 1 he wore when he dropped 81, followed by the first official trailer for his new movie titled, The Black Mamba. Now, check out some limited edition illustrations from Tracy Tubera (Rob Dyrdek‘s Wild Grinders) to go along with the first three colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI.

Each print (limited to 24 for each colorway) is 11×17, printed on archival velvet finish paper, and signed by Tubera. If you’d like to purchase one, CLICK HERE.

What do you think?

