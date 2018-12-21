Getty Image

Some people have far too much money. Unlike those of us who decidedly do not have far too much money, those who have deep pockets can splurge on things that no human really needs, but who cares about that, because these things are incredibly cool and let you flex a little bit.

For example, everyone who liked basketball and was alive any time after 1993 would love to own an NBA Jam machine like the ones that existed in arcades way back in the day. Just imagine getting home after a long day at the 9-to-5 and running train on the rest of the league with Nick Anderson and Penny Hardaway. That’d be cool as all hell, right?

Lin-Manuel Miranda, a person who has the extra scratch to flex every now and then, apparently is someone who who fits that description. We know this because on Thursday afternoon, Miranda tweeted that he has achieved a childhood dream and purchased an NBA Jam arcade machine.