Lin On What Sets Kobe Apart From Other Big-Name Stars: “How Hard He Works…”

New Los Angeles Laker backup point guard Jeremy Lin has played with Carmelo Anthony in New York and James Harden in Houston. That’s why when the Orange County Register‘s Bill Oram asked him what sets Kobe Bryant apart from other superstars, the newest Laker was in a unique position to provide a pretty definitive answer.
We don’t think Lin meant his comment to Oram below as a slight against ‘Melo or The Beard, but Kobe’s work ethic is well known, said by Phil Jackson to even exceed His Airness, Michael Jordan.
When you’re on the same team as Kobe, as Lin is now, you see first-hand what going “beyond” Michael Jordan looks like up close.
We’ve come a long way since privately griping to friends that Kobe is overrated when we were younger (we’re of the MJ generation). But he’s one of the best ever, a sure-fire Hall of Famer when he decides to retire and one of the 10 best players of all time. You only get to that point by busting your butt to improve. Kobe had some a pretty unique physical gifts when he came out of Lower Merion High School in 1996, but it’s his sociopathic drive to always get better that’s made him one of the best ever.
It might be a little late for the 30-year-old ‘Melo to reach the elite tier Kobe is at now, but Harden — who turned 25 in August — has some time. Whether he reaches the rarified air Kobe inhabits now is up to how hard he works, and fate. Even if Harden works his ass off for the rest of his career, it’s no guarantee he’ll win multiple titles, which is what he’ll have to do if he ever wants to be uttered in the same breath as the all-time greats.
Do you agree with Lin?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
And I thought the difference was the fact he is an a$$
i guess with all that money he is a rich one
No doubt. But is it the money that made him a bigger one than the other NBA stars, or was he always one?
the guy has earned what he has…. one of the greatest to play…. do you know him personally ??? i don’t but respect him for what he has done with his life
And I respect your point of view, along with the work Kobe has put ON the court. But off the court, the guy has a history of dumping team mates under the bus, being curt with fans and treating his wife like dirt. In my book, no matter how much money someone has, that makes them an a$$.
can you name one of those player he threw under any bus i must have missed that…. he cheated on his wife never treated her like dirt… i hope in that book it teaches you how to get on with your life because kobe and his family seems to be doing fine … and that 24 million a year sure helps Haters
Wha? Are you on his payroll to shoot down negative opinions? Maybe my ethics are different to yours, but cheating on your wife is pretty big deal to me. It’s like telling her you don’t love her and her feelings mean nothing. Kind of like the way you treat dirt.
Did you forget the Andrew Bynum episode already? How about chewing out Gasol repeatedly? Then ask guys like Smush Parker what he thinks of Kobe. Dood, the list goes on.
are you a man or a woman… as a man as much as i don’t say what he done to his wife wasn’t wrong but he made a mistake and if his wife can forgive him .. why can’t you … you make me laugh you talk about ethics just to justify your hate for kobe… who is bynum is he in the league anymore and gasol and kobe are cool you need to stop listening to the media as i said before you don’t know kobe smush isn’t even in the league and what kobe said about him was true… you are blinded by hate and i bet you have a sad life to
Thanx for the life lesson and judgement homie. Good to see you respect someone because they got lotsa money.
i respect him because he has made something of his life.. yes he has made mistakes but he has learnt from them and i feel he is a much better person now…. lot of the negative stuff people say a kobe is unfair because he was young how can you judge a young man
Same way you judge someone online.
Stop giving him a free pass.
and who are you to judge then.. ever thought of the others, not just sports superstars who made it there by stepping on someone else neck , or sleeping around just to be in the tabloid. keep an open mind, there are two sides to the story.
Eddie – you do make some good points, but it’s interesting now that I made a flippant comment where I clearly state it is my opinion. I am not debating his basketball skills. The question posed was “What sets Kobe apart from others”. My opinion is that based on his off-court behaviour, clearly documented in the media, makes him an a$$ in my book. I’ve been an ass in my life and no doubt so have you. There are other NBA stars who work just as hard as Kobe but might not have the talent to be at the level he is at. The difference is, they didn’t need to be an a$$ to get there.
a lot of that stuff documented is old stuff just repeat by you hater as if it was yesterday and talent alone means nothing if one doesn’t work hard at it … that is what the article is about not about kobe as a person… wait until there is an article about kobe as a person then you can voice your second hand opinion
Why are you so defensive of Kobe the person (not Kobe the player)? You can’t just let someone else have a different opinion? Seems pretty ridiculous how you feel like you have to defend someone who has no idea who you are.
the article was about kobe work ethics and you idiots come on every kobe article to say negative thing about him…. i hate that and will defend him because i’m a fan and respect what he has done with his life and basketball…. do you hater know kobe so why are you judging him….. the world would be better off without jealous people like you and your kind
What are you talking about? You are being so hypocritical by making all kinds of unfounded judgements on my character, it’s not even funny. I never even stated my opinion on Kobe in the first place! Absolutely absurd.
So he’s different, like many others, maybe a lot more from us. That only make him human with those traits. Regarding his money, that all his, he earned it. Regarding his wife and his affairs, was he the first one? Maybe he was the first one who was set up and paid a huge sum, but the media doesn’t have to super size it to explode as if his mistake makes him the villain. he was set up, with his popularity, money and star status, everyone will want to capitalize on the situation being close to his status, like so many other who has done it before him. But the media never did do to others what they have done to him. Look at the situation deeply, if you can be in his shoes, would you not do or even think of doing the same. About his attitude, he plays his game, mentor his team… he does not need to take them to dinner or have a shower in his own time. It is his life @ privacy, he say what he wants and speak of what’s in his mind, in his life? that other people wants to dig in.
You talk about Bynum, did you know that often times he goes out on a party while he is doing knee recovery, even pictured carrying BUNNY”S @Playboy mansion occasionally (great). He chewed Gasol to motivate him, to step up for being soft, sometimes unfocused because of trade rumors, etc. That was not his fault. Regarding Smush, he should not question Kobe’s heart, his will and dedication to be champion, which I can say a lot more than what hes got.
Andrew Bynum, Samaki Walker (whom he punched), Smush Parker (justifiably), Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, Kwame Brown, Shaquille O’Neal (justifiably) Chucky Atkins, Vladimir Radmonovic, & Chris Mihm.
Maybe others getting a free pass making millions by not coming in fit enough, being lazy to condition themselves and being in the injury list while milking their payroll, then complain too much about playing time. those ones, I can not respect. if they are getting paid, they should play what they earn if they can, that’s the labor force equality.
what makes you think that? Are you basing you knowledge from facts or just following the report of BSPN, highlights, etc. These people in the media will print anything to get a news scoop and be recognized, GOOD or BAD, it is their job and could care less if they step on someone else toe. They will try to make the recognition by sucking up to a few and pad their stats, while discrediting others..
-“It might be a little late for the 30-year-old ‘Melo to reach the elite tier Kobe is at now”
I lol’d.