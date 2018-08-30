Lionel Messi Praised Manu Ginobili And Said He Wants To Be The ‘Manu Of Football’

#San Antonio Spurs
08.30.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Lionel Messi is one of the best soccer players to ever take the pitch, but he says comparisons between himself and basketball players should stay in his home nation. The Argentinian national and Barcelona superstar had some strong praise for Manu Ginobili, who he says is every bit the athlete he is.

Ginobili retired from professional basketball on Monday after 23 seasons, leaving behind a huge impact on basketball players all over the world. Many NBA players raved about Ginobili’s importance in the basketball world, but it turns out that Messi himself is a huge fan of his fellow countryman.

National pride is one thing, but Messi raved about Ginobili and expressed his appreciation for his legacy, both in the NBA and in his home country. Messi spoke to Macca about Ginobili and offered his own honors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSLIONEL MESSIMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 hour ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 23 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP