Getty Image

Lionel Messi is one of the best soccer players to ever take the pitch, but he says comparisons between himself and basketball players should stay in his home nation. The Argentinian national and Barcelona superstar had some strong praise for Manu Ginobili, who he says is every bit the athlete he is.

Ginobili retired from professional basketball on Monday after 23 seasons, leaving behind a huge impact on basketball players all over the world. Many NBA players raved about Ginobili’s importance in the basketball world, but it turns out that Messi himself is a huge fan of his fellow countryman.

National pride is one thing, but Messi raved about Ginobili and expressed his appreciation for his legacy, both in the NBA and in his home country. Messi spoke to Macca about Ginobili and offered his own honors.