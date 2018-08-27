Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Announced His Retirement From Basketball

#San Antonio Spurs
08.27.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs lost another familiar face on Monday when Manu Ginobili announced he would not return to the NBA this fall.

The longtime Spur and Argentinian basketball legend announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he is retiring after spending much of the summer debating whether he would return for another season.

A report last week indicated that he was “seriously” considering retirement and it appears his final decision is to, indeed, hang them up at age 41.

Shortly after his announcement the Spurs posted a thank you video showing some of Ginobili’s career highlights.

Ginobili’s departure means yet another piece of the Spurs’ dynasty is now gone. The 57th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft appeared in 1,057 career games for the Spurs over 16 seasons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP