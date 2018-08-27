Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Announced His Retirement From Basketball

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs lost another familiar face on Monday when Manu Ginobili announced he would not return to the NBA this fall.

The longtime Spur and Argentinian basketball legend announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he is retiring after spending much of the summer debating whether he would return for another season.

A report last week indicated that he was “seriously” considering retirement and it appears his final decision is to, indeed, hang them up at age 41.

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Shortly after his announcement the Spurs posted a thank you video showing some of Ginobili’s career highlights.

Ginobili’s departure means yet another piece of the Spurs’ dynasty is now gone. The 57th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft appeared in 1,057 career games for the Spurs over 16 seasons.