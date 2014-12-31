Listen: Does LeBron James Tell Dwyane Wade That They’re Going To Reunite?

This is dreadful, and we’re getting ready to throw our computer out the window. BUT, there’s a soupcon of truth to the r/NBA reddit post by yurtyybomb where a closer inspection of the audio on the NBA’s video showing LeBron James embracing his buddy Dwyane Wade after their Christmas Day game appears to reveal some stunning words from the King.

If you fast forward to 2:44 in the below video, which we’ve synced up for you ahead of time, you can see LeBron and Wade hugging after the Heat beat his Cavs on Christmas. As the reddit user opines, James appears to be telling Wade they might rekindle their partnership in the future if the Cavs don’t work out:

“Like I said, if we aren’t better this year, we’re gonna reunite again and do some bigger and better things, all right?”

Listen and judge for yourself. Personally, we can’t hear the snippet of audio in question, which continues once the camera pans away from the two; that’s after trying two sets of headphones and half a dozen speakers. It’s just…not clear. Either that, or our ears aren’t.

The fuzzy, low audio comes on the heels of the story LeBron might make a business decision and flee Cleveland again if the team doesn’t come together like he thinks.

If LeBron thinks he can ever activate “chill mode” after leaving Cleveland for a second time, then fame and basketball success have warped his mind beyond any measurable comparison with a normal person.

After some agreed that’s what LeBron said, or at least seemed to say, the speculation began. .

Still, this was a private moment between two good friends after they competed on the court, and there’s no way to know for sure whether it actually means anything aside from some in-the-moment naval-gazing by ‘Bron. Then again, in response to CBS Sports’ story on the video’s audio, Bleacher Report’s Ethan J. Skolnick — who used to report on LeBron and the Heat for the Palm Beach Post before accepting the job with Bleacher — tweeted that the two have been hinting at a collaboration for some time:

@HPbasketball they have both been hinting, separately, at future collaboration 4 a while. I have taken it to mean off court. But video odd. — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) December 31, 2014

When and where this took place is anybody’s guess because we’ve culled most James reports every day for a while now and never saw anything, or even the “hint” of something. If we had, probably would have written about it (page views pay rent, ya’ll, sorry to be the bearer of bad news). More likely is the possibility — as Skolnick mentions — of an off-court collaboration, which makes more sense.

Now we’re here, with the Cavs continuing to lose and first David Blatt then Kevin Love actng as the patsy after Kyrie Irving held that role following Cleveland’s 5-7 start.

LeBron rumors continue to propagate Twitter, and I’m sure we’ll be reporting on the reaction from LeBron/Wade once this story is relayed to them. For now, just know the NBA season hasn’t even entered the new year, and the Cavs already appear destined for implosion.

