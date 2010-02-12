Live From the Rookie/Sophomore Practice

According to Twitter, about 7 hours ago I was on the bus to the Rookie/Sophomore practice. And I knew then, as I know now, that today was going to be a BUSY day! Not only is it making it to all the events, and battling the countless numbers of journalists and reporters from all around the world, but it’s getting a few minutes to talk with guys that you really want to talk to. And this morning, I was able to do just that.

These were some of my thoughts/observations – via Twitter – on the way over there.

– Just saw Dwight Howard‘s new ad for Ed Hardy. There’s really nothing else I can say. SMH.

– DeJuan Blair on 3 hours of sleep is still better than 99.9% of the world. He probably woke up with 5 rebounds, 2 of them offensive.

– Just so you know, I’m picking Anthony Morrow to win MVP honors tonight!

– Even at the Rookie/Sophomore practice, Craig Sager has a purple jacket on.

– Starting 5 right now for the Sophomores: Russell Westbrook, O.J. Mayo, Michael Beasley, Danilo Gallinari and Brook Lopez. Patrick Ewing is the coach.

– Beasley singing T.I.‘s “Whatever You Like” right now.

– I’m pretty sure almost everyone is here to talk to Marc Gasol. Spain in the building!

– I’m pretty sure Kevin McHale (who’s commentating for NBA TV) is killing Kevin Love for spending the whole shootaround launching from half court.

After all this, the floor opened up for media and although the sophomores had started with practice first, the rookies were also available as they showed up. It’s funny to see who draws the biggest crowds, as many of the media folk didn’t even make it out to the practice this morning. As the videos upload, check out some pics to recap the morning…

I’ll be posting more photos and a lot of video interviews later in the day and throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back!

