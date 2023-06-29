Lonnie Walker IV joined the Los Angeles Lakers last season as their biggest free agent signing, agreeing to a 1-year deal on the mid-level as part of Los Angeles’ quest to get younger and more athletic.

Walker started the season as one of the bright spots in the Lakers rotation, averaging 15.1 points and shooting 39.3 percent from three through the first 31 games of the season before being sidelined with a knee injury. During his time on the shelf, the Lakers made the blockbuster three-team deal to send Russell Westbrook and a first round pick to Utah and acquire D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley. Once Walker was healthy again, he found his spot in the rotation was no longer as secure in a more crowded backcourt, with Darvin Ham trying different combinations down the stretch.

When the regular season ended, Walker had still posted one of the best seasons of his young career, averaging 11.4 points per game in his most efficient shooting season (a career-best 57 percent True Shooting percentage). That said, while his minutes weren’t always consistent, he tried to make the best of it, as Walker got to see what things led to his teammates getting on the floor.

“I think one of the best things of being with the Lakers, when I got injured and I kind of stopped playing, I kind of got to watch why everyone else was getting minutes,” Walker tells Dime. “I’m like, ‘What’s making you stay on the floor? Is it defensive? Is it rebounding? Is it cutting? Is it corner threes?’ I was trying to take certain aspects of the game from like D-Lo and AR and other players where I can see, okay, maybe that’s what I got to continue to improve on and work on.

“I’m a very transparent person to say the least,” he continues. “So as far as, you know, talk like Coach [Chris] Jent, or Phil Handy, or my father, I always ask after games, ‘What did you see? What can I improve on?’ And usually, by the end of the year, I kind of got a collection of things that I know that I can lock in on and make my strengths stronger and my weaknesses my strengths.”

Walker points to increasing his conditioning and strength among his focus points this summer, along with continuing to hone his scoring ability from all three levels. He wants to build on his most efficient shooting season by trying to reach the vaunted 50-40-90 club, and he knows what he has to do to get to that point.

“For me, for the most part, it’s just about locking in. I truly feel like I’m a three level scorer,” Walker says. “I can score in a plethora of different ways, especially when I get hot from the three, midrange, floater, so really just trying to be like a 180 type of player: 50-40-90. And then as far as understanding the game and the rhythm, I’m not just going in there to score, but playing within the flow of the game, the rhythm of the game, trying to win, and keeping it efficient.”

This season in L.A. allowed him to watch one of the game’s greats up close in LeBron James, which provided an invaluable opportunity to see how the very best go about their business, on and off the court. He credits James and Anthony Davis with giving the rest of the team the confidence to fight through a dismal start to the season, constantly noting that they had talent but just needed to be patient with putting it all together. Walker says things jelled quickly after the trade deadline, but credits the leadership of the stars with keeping the team level-headed even through a rough start.