Lonzo Ball has missed 15 games for the Lakers while recovering from a sprained left MCL and in that time L.A. has hit its stride to the tune of an 8-7 record without their rookie point guard, while also shaking up their roster with the Isaiah Thomas trade.

Thomas’ addition won’t have any effect on Ball’s status as the Lakers’ starting point guard moving forward, according to Luke Walton and Magic Johnson, but it will be very interesting to see how the two play together. The question has been when Ball will make his return and while most have anticipated it would come shortly after the All-Star break, we hadn’t gotten any official confirmation.

That is until Thursday when news of Lonzo’s impending return on Friday night against the Mavericks hit Twitter, not by way of the Lakers or beat reporters, but from the Big Baller Brand account.