Louisville Destroys Duke To Get To The Final Four; Michigan Breaks Out A Secret Weapon

The last time Rick Pitino and Mike Krzyzewski met up in a NCAA Tournament game, they were a part of one of the most memorable moments in basketball history. This time, 21 years later, their latest matchup will be remembered for an entirely different reason. … Duke was simply outclassed by Louisville, falling 85-63 and getting the snot punched out of them during a landslide second half. Peyton Siva (16 points) and Russ Smith (23 points) spent most of the night shredding Duke’s defense off the high screen-n-roll. They were living inside Duke’s living room while on the other side, the Blue Devils couldn’t even get in the house. Ryan Kelly scored seven early points, then got in foul trouble and never scored again, while Seth Curry (12 points) faced multiple defenders. Barkley called it in the pregame: he couldn’t even get a shot off … Siva and Smith spearheaded a 13-2 second half run to give Louisville the first double-digit lead of the game as Duke went over eight minutes without a basket. Smith can contort his body like a pretzel and uses the Euro Step as often as James Harden. But the next person to call him Russdiculous gets a slap and the mute button. We blame Stu Scott for this embarrassing turn of events … But what we’re all going to remember this game for is the gruesome fall Louisville’s Kevin Ware took in the first half. The news now is somewhat good (he broke his right leg in two places, but it sounds like he’ll be back playing in a year or so) considering when we first saw it, it looked even worse than Shaun Livingston‘s injury. But it was just a freaky situation. Russ Smith was openly crying. The entire bench had to hold each other together. Siva and the rest of the guys on the court collapsed. Pitino was wiping away tears throughout the nine-minute break. Even Tyler Thornton on the other end had this look on his face as if he was going through a terrible case of heartburn. Pitino later said Ware’s bone was six inches out of his leg and yet all he was doing was yelling “Win the game! Win the game!” … Louisville is now 29-0 this year when leading at the half. They were up 35-32 yesterday … In NBA action, Anthony Davis went for 17 points and 13 boards as New Orleans took care of Cleveland by 20, thus bringing up this interesting statistic: AD has 17 double-doubles this year to lead all rookies. Damian Lillard has seven … On the other side, we weren’t quite sure why Cleveland was even playing Kyrie Irving. At this point in the season, only bad can come from that, right? Still, he dropped 31 points, and made one of the most unbelievable reverse layups (plus a foul) in the fourth quarter, switching hands in midair and then scooping the ball around high off the glass with some nasty English while he was nearly out of bounds … Without LeBron and D-Wade, it was Chris Bosh time in San Antonio. The big man scored 23 and canned a triple with 1.9 seconds left to beat the Spurs. It was a memorable finish to an otherwise underwhelming game, at least if you were expecting the Heat to bring their full trifecta. Just ask the fans. According to Darren Rovell, some cat paid $2,500 earlier in the day for a courtside seat (face valued at $955) to the game, then later found out Miami’s two big guns weren’t even playing. Solid purchase … And Chicago barely held off the Pistons by one. Luol Deng pumped in 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the winners. … Keep reading to hear why Florida couldn’t hang with Michigan…
Louisville Destroys Duke To Get To The Final Four; Michigan Breaks Out A Secret Weapon
uproxx 03.31.13 5 years ago
