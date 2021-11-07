It turns out that Luka Doncic fella is pretty good at basketball. The Dallas Mavericks took on the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Dallas, with Doncic doing what he does best and stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 33 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes of work. The Mavs would go on to win the game, 107-104.

While it looked like Dallas would win comfortably, the Celtics battled back from a 17-point halftime deficit, scratching and clawing throughout the game’s final 24 minutes until they finally took the lead with just over two minutes left on a Marcus Smart three to go up 104-102.

Unfortunately for Boston, they were not able to hold that lead, and they did not score again. A Kristaps Porzingis dunk with 99 seconds left in the game tied things up, and after trading some misses, Dallas put the ball in Doncic’s hands with just under 10 seconds left. He dribbled up the court and made his way to the left wing, where he attempted one of his trademark stepback threes. The clock hit zero right as the ball made its way through the cylinder.

LUKA MAGIC BUZZER-BEATER THREE FOR THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/DXb8pzyJR6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2021

Josh Richardson played this about as well as he could, while both Robert Williams and Smart were in the area to try and make Doncic’s life a little more difficult. Their problem was that sometimes, there’s no answer for Luka magic, and as a result, the Mavs picked up the win.