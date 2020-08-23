Getty Image
LeBron, Steph, And The Rest Of The NBA Lost Their Minds After Luka Doncic’s Game-Winner

In case his performances in the first three games of the series weren’t enough, Luka Doncic announced his arrival on the NBA’s biggest stage with an exclamation point on Sunday evening in Orlando. The second-year star had 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists, including burying the game-winner in overtime at the buzzer with a stepback three over Reggie Jackson after the Clippers had just taken a one-point advantage.

It was the kind of shot that lives on highlight reels for perpetuity, and it’s one that ensured everyone in the league took notice of what the Slovenian sensation is doing. That he did it against a Clippers team that most believe is one of the top three title contenders in the league — with some of the league’s best wing defenders — only further amplifies what he’s doing. Doncic is already on the shortlist of the league’s best players, and almost all of the others that populate that list were dialed in to his performance on Sunday.

When his stepback three dropped, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and a whole host of NBA stars reacted like every fan at home, hopping on Twitter to share their thoughts and reaction to an unbelievable shot from a budding superstar in the league.

https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard/status/1297664572883709953https://twitter.com/RealDealBeal23/status/1297663841329963011

It’s always cool to see the best in the league giving flowers to the next generation of stars when they are doing incredible things on the floor, and there’s little doubt Doncic will be providing jaw-dropping moments on the court for years to come.

