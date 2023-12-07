Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks took care of business in a pretty emphatic way on Wednesday night. Doncic had a 29-point triple-double by halftime against the Utah Jazz — the first time in NBA history that a player has scored at least 25 points in a triple-double in one half — as the Mavs went on to win, 147-97.

Doncic’s night came to an end after only 32 minutes of work, one that ended with 40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and a steal. But despite that, he came back out for a postgame interview where he was asked a pretty simple question: How important was it to step onto the floor and get a win in resounding fashion? His response was pretty simple, in large part because he derailed himself by swearing and felt the need to apologize.

Luka live TV interviews are must watch television pic.twitter.com/YH6NYjvTcn — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) December 7, 2023

“I said before the game, we just can’t f*ck around,” Doncic said. “And uh … ah, sh*t. My bad.”

Doncic is something of a master at swearing on live television after getting asked about a basketball game, which is legitimately one of his most endearing traits, because he clearly feels terrible about it when it happens. Anyway, if Doncic keeps putting up 40-point triple-doubles, I am sure no one will have that big of a problem with him occasionally swearing on television.