The Mavs Might Be Able To Draw More Talent To ‘Come Play With Luka’

It might be too early to say Luka Doncic is a star in the NBA, but that’s certainly how it feels when watching him play. The greatest European prospect of all time has not missed a beat in making the jump from Europe to the NBA and his play is starting to turn heads around the league. Anybody that watched Doncic in Europe knew this was a possibility. His play and accomplishments from such a young age against actual pros was more than enough to note that he had great basketball skill.

Still, there was an expectation that he would take at least a little time to adjust. It’s a new country with different rules against the world’s absolute best. And he’s only 19. Yet, if there’s been an adjustment period, Doncic has done his best to mask that. His play has even caught the attention of arguably the greatest international player ever, Dirk Nowitzki, but is Doncic still too new to attract free agents?