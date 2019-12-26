Getty Image
Luka Doncic Is Reportedly Expected To Return Tonight Against The Spurs

Luka Doncic got off to a scalding start to his sophomore season, entering into the MVP discussion by averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game before suffering a sprained ankle in the opening minutes of a Dec. 14 contest against the Heat.

Including that game, the Mavs have gone 2-3 without their superstar point forward, doing their best to tread water until his return. The good news is they are likely to get a belated Christmas present on Thursday in the form of Doncic’s return, as reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

This is, of course, contingent on how Doncic feels after going through pre-game warmups to test out that ankle, but his return would obviously be a welcome sight for the Mavs. They’ve performed admirably in his absence, but late in games it’s been notable, even in the win over the Bucks, that they have not had their go-to creator on offense to initiate things or simply be able to just go get a bucket by himself.

Kristaps Porzingis’ production has continued to be spotty as he tries to round into form, but with Doncic back he can return to a somewhat smaller role. We’ll find out soon if Doncic can immediately regain his MVP-caliber form, and if so, the Mavs will look to begin another climb up the Western Conference standings.

