The battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is in full swing. Do the Phoenix Suns address their need in the frontcourt and take Arizona star Deandre Ayton, or do they get an offensive playmaker to suit up next to Devin Booker and Josh Jackson in European star Luka Doncic?

You can make a really good case for either player, even if there are concerns about Ayton’s ability on the defensive end or whether Doncic will come over right away. If Doncic is the pick, it’s safe to assume that Ayton would be off the board almost immediately after.

However, if Ayton goes to Phoenix, Doncic could be in line for a tumble. Real Madrid won the Euroleague behind yet another stellar performance from Doncic, and after the game, the Slovenian wunderkind said that he’s going to take some time and mull over whether he’s coming to the United States next year.