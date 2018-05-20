NBA Teams Believe The Kings And Hawks Are ‘Likely To Pass’ On Luka Doncic If He’s Not Taken No. 1

#2018 NBA Draft #Atlanta Hawks
Associate Editor
05.20.18

Getty Image

The battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is in full swing. Do the Phoenix Suns address their need in the frontcourt and take Arizona star Deandre Ayton, or do they get an offensive playmaker to suit up next to Devin Booker and Josh Jackson in European star Luka Doncic?

You can make a really good case for either player, even if there are concerns about Ayton’s ability on the defensive end or whether Doncic will come over right away. If Doncic is the pick, it’s safe to assume that Ayton would be off the board almost immediately after.

However, if Ayton goes to Phoenix, Doncic could be in line for a tumble. Real Madrid won the Euroleague behind yet another stellar performance from Doncic, and after the game, the Slovenian wunderkind said that he’s going to take some time and mull over whether he’s coming to the United States next year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#Atlanta Hawks
TAGS2018 NBA DraftATLANTA HAWKSluka doncicPHOENIX SUNSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP