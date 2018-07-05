Getty Image

One of the more disappointing elements of the 2018 NBA Summer League is that Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic isn’t projected to play. It’s not disappointing in that he has to play — he’s coming off of a long season in Europe and is totally in his right to charge his batteries — it’s more disappointing because Doncic rules and it would be fun to watch him cook in Vegas.

But a light is shining on the horizon for all of us who want to watch the best player in Europe last season show what he can do. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle spoke to the media on Thursday, and while Doncic’s availability is still up in the air, Carlisle did say that the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft will be in attendance.