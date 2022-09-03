Luka Doncic Nutmegged Someone Then Threw An Alley-Oop At EuroBasket

Luka Doncic is among the contingent of NBA players over in Europe right now suiting up for their national teams during EuroBasket. On Saturday, Doncic, Goran Dragic, and the rest of the Slovenian national team took on Hungary in a group stage game, and unsurprisingly, the Slovenians picked up a 103-88 victory.

Doncic, as he is wont to do, was spectacular in the win, leading both teams with 20 points and seven assists. His seven rebounds were the most for Slovenia, and because he is incapable of leaving something blank in a box score, Doncic had a block and a steal, too. He also had one of the most impressive sequences that we have seen out of him up to this point in his career. Doncic stole the ball away for Hungary and had a chance to get out in transition, only there was one player between him and a whole lot of open floor.

So, instead of just running into Hungary guard Benedek Varadi, Doncic nutmegged him and took off. He did not finish the play, but he set up Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar for the slam.

Doncic and the Slovenians will next take the floor on Sunday when they play Bosnia and Herzegovina.