Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been on a heater of late, winning six in a row and nine of their last 10 coming into Sunday’s game against the only team in the league with a longer win streak: the Houston Rockets.

Even with Houston’s incredible form of late, they were no match for Doncic and the Rockets, as Luka went off for another monster night, scoring 47 points on 18-of-28 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Doncic had it all working and even when Houston put together a good defensive possession, it wasn’t enough to keep Luka from scoring.

In the early third quarter, Doncic found himself in trouble after picking up his dribble against Jabari Smith Jr. with the shot clock winding down. The Houston forward crowded him to take away any chance to get up a jump shot, so he instead stepped through under Smith’s arm and put up a scooping 20-footer that found nothing but net to the dismay of the Rockets (and the delight of Doncic).

Luka this is f***ing ridiculous, even the Rockets announcers are stunned pic.twitter.com/zhmljTcRky — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 1, 2024

No one has more fun clowning an opponent than Doncic, as he couldn’t help but wear a big smile as he jogged back down the court, laughing at his own absurd shot-making. What’s wild is it may not be the most impressive make of the night from Doncic, as he ended his pregame warmups by banking a shot off the Jumbotron and into the basket.

Between Doncic and Kyrie Irving — who authored the most incredible game-winner of the year against Denver — Dallas has the market cornered on guards that can make preposterous shots. As the playoffs get closer, they also might be one of the more dangerous teams in the West.