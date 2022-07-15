Luka Doncic Had A Blast Joining Shaq On Stage During A DJ Diesel Set

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest humans in history at finding things to do. His basketball career has been over for years, but despite that, Shaq has found ways to stay in the spotlight, whether it’s been through his time as one of the pundits on the Inside the NBA desk or by endorsing seemingly everything under the sun.

There’s also his music career, which has come quite a long way from his days in the rap game. Shaq tours the world as a DJ nowadays, performing under the name DJ Diesel. Currently, he’s in the midst of a big tour that features a ton of stops in Las Vegas and a week in Europe.

Shaq’s last two shows have been in Croatia, where he was joined on stage by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. It seemed like the two had a very good time up there together, which, if you can’t have a good time while hanging out with Shaq or Luka at a show in Croatia, when can you, ya know?

Shaq i Luka baaalin 😎 pic.twitter.com/Jd7tzqfgSU — Sharp Shooter 808 (@antune808) July 14, 2022

We have to assume that, at some point when the two were hanging out with one another, Doncic fulfilled the promise he made to Shaq during this past NBA season and taught him how to say some bad words in Slovenian.