Mac McClung intends to be involved in the NBA’s All-Star weekend in 2024. McClung, the Philadelphia 76ers guard who won the Dunk Contest on Saturday evening in Salt Lake City, was asked if he wants to come back and try to defend his title when the league heads to Indianapolis for All-Star next February.

McClung didn’t hesitate when asked by Adam Lefkoe of TNT, saying that as long as he is given an invitation to try and be the first person to go back-to-back in the Dunk Contest since Zach LaVine in 2015-16, he’ll be back.

Adam Lefkoe: "Can I get you to commit to doing the dunk contest again next year?" Mac McClung: "I got you. If you guys will have me, I'll be back." 🙌pic.twitter.com/lWSsktptfV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

After spending the start of the 2022-23 season in the G League, McClung signed a two-way deal with Philly earlier this week. He had already committed to participating in the Dunk Contest by that point, and on Saturday night, McClung outlasted Trey Murphy, Jericho Sims, and KJ Martin to earn the title of the best dunker in the league.

A former social media sensation during his high school days, McClung got a 50 on three of his four dunks on the night, with his only effort that fell short receiving a score of 49.8. He entered the night as the favorite to win the competition, although Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers opened as the favorite to win the event before he decided to pass on participating.