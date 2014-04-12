Mache Celebrates UConn Women’s Title With Custom Nike Kobe 9 Elites

04.12.14

Geno Auriemma and the UConn women won yet another basketball championship this year and to celebrate, famed sneaker artist Mache presented them with some custom Nike Kobe 9 Elites. Made specifically for Auriemma, they are meant to honor the program’s ninth title and feature special words and phrases such as “Conquer and dominate”, his personal wine and restaurant, 9 championships and “Philly raised”.

Mache had used an all-white pair of Kobe 9 Elites as his canvas.

Artist Erik Siador also got in on history, creating a mural comprised of nine individual frames to help celebrate this amazing accomplishment. The mural will eventually be placed in the Basketball Champions Center and sports some key elements–cutting down nets, a group of hands, Husky eyes–with links to the team. Check out detailed images of the sneakers and mural below.

What do you think?

