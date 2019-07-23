Getty Image

The focus of the NBA world in 2019-20 will be on Los Angeles, as the Lakers and Clippers boast the two best star tandems in the league — which is a high bar to clear after a summer of stars pairing up.

LeBron James being joined by Anthony Davis made the Lakers early title favorites, and they had dreams of adding Kawhi Leonard as a third star. As we found out a week into free agency, Leonard would choose their in-arena rivals, the Clippers, after he and the team worked hard to recruit a second star, via either free agency or in a trade, which is ultimately how they got Paul George from the Thunder.

The mechanics of how that went down are fascinating, as Kawhi apparently talked with fellow free agents Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler about teaming up in L.A., with those two choosing to go East in Brooklyn and Miami respectively. The Clippers called around to inquire about James Harden and Bradley Beal before getting a bite from the Thunder about Paul George, but how the other teams fell out of the running is also interesting.