Report: The Clippers ‘Inquired About’ James Harden Before Trading For Paul George

07.23.19

One thing that has become apparent about the Los Angeles Clippers’ pursuit of Kawhi Leonard has been that the team made it a point to get him a running mate. While the Clippers had a really good core in place, they also had a whole lot of stuff to potentially trade to get a second superstar, something that came to fruition when they acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Leonard had apparently called around to see if anyone would be up for joining him in L.A. before George came to fruition, with reports early in the process linking him to Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant. The Clippers, too, did their due diligence, combing the league for someone who could appease Leonard’s desire to play with a second star in their hopes of landing the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

A new piece by Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic shows just how wide of a net Los Angeles cast with the hopes of acquiring a second superstar. The team called around to a few other franchises, with one phone call heading to the Houston Rockets to discuss the availability of James Harden.

