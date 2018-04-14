Getty Image

Last summer, the NBA was already in the midst of a massive paradigm shift. Many organizations were feeling the consequences in their pocketbooks after the 2016 free agency extravaganza, and as a result, the market has grown increasingly conservative.

The Los Angeles Lakers certainly were not immune to the allure of a big money influx from the league’s television deals and were among several franchises that imprudently doled out enormous contracts (Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng) that inevitably came back to haunt them.

Those decisions definitely played a part in former GM Mitch Kupchak’s ouster, and the franchise’s new head executive, Magic Johnson, is proceeding with considerably more caution, even as he’s forced to juggle the antithetical goal of trying to land one or more of the biggest name free agents set to hit the market when free agency begins on July 1.